Between news segments and weather updates, Tuesday morning's KOMU show shared sentimental farewells to veteran anchor Angie Bailey.
After working at the broadcast station for more than 17 years, Bailey signed off for the last time.
"Have a great one, mid-Missouri," Bailey said. "Love ya!"
Bailey was joined on-air at the end of her final broadcast by her co-anchors, her two teenage children and former co-anchor Meg Judy. Bailey's colleagues, friends and family embraced her behind the anchor desk while she said goodbye to her long career in journalism.
"I don't want to be sad today, so I'm kind of taking it slow," she told the Missourian in an interview.
After graduating from the Missouri School of Journalism in 1998, she started at KOMU in 2005 anchoring the evening and late night news with Jim Riek.
In 2014, she began setting an early alarm and joined Judy to co-anchor KOMU's early morning show. She said making the shift was easy because she could finally balance family time with her love for journalism.
"It's been a blessing, period," Bailey said. "It was such a great environment, you can take your kids to work with you if you needed to and there's always plenty of people out there willing to keep track of them. There were so many ways that KOMU was a blessing and allowed me to move my schedule around according to what felt right as a mom."
"I'll always be appreciative of that," she said.
Bailey leaves KOMU to help the company EquipmentShare with internal communication management. There, she'll reunite with Judy who has worked at the company after leaving KOMU in February.
Judy said she looks forward to working with her best friend again.
"She's the kind of friend, coworker, journalist who reads every situation, sees where there's a need and then fills the need before you even realize it needed to be filled," Judy said. "When you're one of her people, there's nothing she won't do for you."
Bailey said her departure is a happy day worth celebrating.
"I feel good," Bailey said. "I guess it's definitely a day of nostalgia that is enjoyable, but then it's the moments where it's like, 'Oh, wow, that's over now. I won't be doing that again.'"
Saying goodbye to decades of work on and off camera in the journalism industry, she said her most memorable coverage was interviewing Barack Obama before he ran for president.
"You could tell that he had a presence about him," Bailey said. "So that was pretty cool, because obviously I didn't know he was going to go on and be the president not long after that."
Bailey said she'll miss her colleagues and students the most from her time at the station.
"There were so many stories that were impactful and educational," Bailey said. "It's smaller moments that I feel like the trust is built in journalism and the people that you're working with."