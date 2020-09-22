Animal hoarding burdens shelters with sick, neglected pets

When two staff members from the Sedalia Animal Shelter pulled up to a one-story house in Sedalia earlier this summer, they weren’t prepared to find 79 cats living in squalor.
Every window was covered with opaque plastic and aluminum foil. Inside, the living room was cluttered with cat bowls, newspapers and half-empty litter boxes. Propped against a bedroom wall was a mattress and box spring with a kitten wedged inside.
“[The house] smelled like straight ammonia — the worst ammonia smell you could ever smell in your whole life,” said Troy Schneider, the animal control officer who helped rescue the cats Aug. 26.
Fourteen cats ended up at the Central Missouri Humane Society, where a handful are still waiting for foster homes or adoption. During the same week, 31 dogs — mostly Chihuahuas and Pekingese — were found in a single home in Boone County after the owner died.
Animal hoarding, while relatively rare according to shelter officials, has put unusual pressure on shelters this summer. In these two cases, the number of pets was so large that 10 shelters had to be recruited across three states to take them in.
At least 250,000 animals fall victim to animal hoarding each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The Humane Society of Missouri, based in St. Louis, has a task force to intervene in cases of animal abuse and neglect. The Animal Cruelty Task Force travels more than 290,000 miles every year to respond to 18,000 reports of abuse and neglect involving nearly 22,000 animals, according to the Humane Society.
Pet hoarders often believe their actions are actually helping the animals by taking them in. But lack of resources, veterinary care and living space defeat their often compassionate efforts.
The Hoarding of Animals Research Consortium believes owners who hoard likely share symptoms of impulse control disorder or obsessive control disorder, though there is consensus that the two are separate mental health problems.
Legal cases involving hoarding are often unsuccessful, according to ASPCA. Those who commit a crime do so because they are “emotionally troubled,” not with ill intent. Fines and discipline can prove ineffective, and hoarders will often continue to collect animals.
In January, the Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis rescued 25 small breed dogs and a cat from a hoarding situation in south-central Missouri after the owner died and they were left alone for a week.
Last year, 41 sick and neglected dogs and cats were removed from a repeat offender in western Missouri. Most were living in stacked crates without food and water, according to a story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
At the Central Missouri Humane Society in Columbia, the cats seized in August have since been treated for illness and trauma. Special accommodations were made so they could live in an isolated, stress-free environment, Michelle Casey, associate director and campaign manager of the Central Missouri Humane Society, said.
All but four cats have now been placed in foster homes where they can be assured of consistent monitoring, food and shelter, Casey said.
When the cats were found in Sedalia, between 15 to 25 were living in each room, Schneider said.
“I guess (the owners) had been sleeping in their car. They were sleeping in their car when the officers initially responded, before we got there.” said Schneider, who thinks the couple couldn’t stay in the house with the heat and smell.
Five people eventually assisted in relocating the cats, including staff of the Sedalia Animal Shelter.
Sedalia authorities had entered the house with a warrant after a neighbor notified authorities of possible animal neglect. There was also speculation that dead animals were on the property, and rescuers did ultimately find the remains of 27 cats in the backyard and two inside the house.
Two cats required emergency medical attention at the scene and were later taken to a clinic, but neither survived.
Both former owners were arrested at the scene, are now out on bond and have been barred from taking in any more animals. A Sedalia city ordinance forbids anyone from housing more than three cats or dogs in any combination at a time.
However, Randi Battson, manager of Sedalia Animal Shelter, said she wants to pursue the case further at the state level.
The state animal abuse statute is violated when someone “purposely or intentionally causes injury or suffering to an animal” or while having “ownership or custody of an animal knowingly fails to provide adequate care, which results in substantial harm to the animal.” Animal abuse is listed as a class A misdemeanor.
The Central Missouri Humane Society has received approximately $2,000 in donations from a mix of community members and donors to arrange for the necessary resources for the cats found in Sedalia. Most have shown signs of revitalized energy, but some continue to suffer from eye infections, dental disease and feline AIDS, Casey said.
“We are hopeful that the majority of them will come out of this unscathed, physically,” she said. “Sometimes it’s the scars you can’t see that take the longest to heal.”
Ten cats have moved into foster homes around the Columbia area; only two dogs remain at the shelter, while the others have moved into foster homes or were adopted.
The cats are still battling illnesses such as feline leukemia, severe gingivitis and ear infection. One of the animals, a 3-year old female tortoiseshell cat, suffers from a head tilt and has difficulty balancing. Casey believes she needs a neurological assessment.
Elizabeth Richmond decided to foster a cat so that her dog, a great Pyrenees-Anatolian shepherd mix, could make a new friend.
Punkin Roll, the 10-year old female, was initially in poor shape when she entered the household, Richmond said. The cat had fleas and suffered a respiratory illness, which caused her to constantly sneeze.
“You could just feel all of her bones — she was just very tiny,” she said.
In the time Richmond has fostered her, she said the cat’s health has improved dramatically. She no longer sleeps as much throughout the day and appears to be content living among Richmond’s family.
Richmond has fostered almost 60 pets in the last two years, 40 of them cats. She says foster care allows abused animals to present their personalities in safe environments. Foster parents can then help an animal shelter match a pet with the right owner, increasing the chances for successful adoption.
Richmond is convinced that Punkin Roll will do well with owners who understand an older cat and thinks children would enjoy her company.
Those interested in fostering or adopting an animal can visit the Central Missouri Humane Society’s website. It offers profiles on every animal and instructions on how to submit foster or adoption applications.
Potential adopters may also request to meet with foster parents and prospective pets.