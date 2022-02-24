On Thursday and Friday, four local radio stations will be broadcasting live to raise money for MU Health Care Children’s Hospital.
Participating stations include 93.9 FM The Eagle, 94.3 FM KAT Country, 99.3 FM Clear 99 and 106.9 FM Y107. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, around 18 patient families chosen by the Children’s Hospital as “Miracle Families” will share their stories on air.
This is the 16th year the Miracles for Kids Radiothon has been held. The event is held in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network, Missouri Credit Union and Zimmer Radio Group.
MU’s Children’s Hospital is one of five Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Missouri.
Kristen Fritschie, advancement officer of Children’s Miracle Network and coordinator at MU Health Care, said that during the radiothon, the stations will share the families’ stories between songs in live interviews, as well as air speeches from MU Health Care leaders.
David Gozal, chair of the Department of Child Health at MU Health Care and a speaker at the event, said the donations from the radiothon will go toward the hospital’s general fund. That fund is used to buy medical equipment, upgrade rooms and improve services for kids and their families, among other uses.
This year’s event also marks a return to form. Fritschie said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event last year did not feature any of the Miracle Families.
Toni Westbrooks and her family members are one such family in this year’s show. Westbrooks’ 18-year-old daughter, Jade, was selected as the show’s “Champion Child.”
Jade Westbrooks has sickle cell anemia and had been a patient at the Children’s Hospital since she was an infant. Her mom said one thing she liked was how much the hospital team cared.
“They don’t mind calling other professionals and asking for help,” Toni Westbrooks said.
Toni said by participating in the show, she hoped her family could give back to the Children’s Hospital, which she repeatedly emphasized went beyond “quality of care” to “quality of life.”
She said she hopes participating will be an opportunity for “giving, if not monetarily, volunteering your time, your energy (and) giving hope to families who are on the same journey.”
Fritschie said past radiothons have raised a total of $3.2 million or around $200,000 every year. She said those donations had a “huge impact” on the hospital and patients’ families.
The goal for this year’s radiothon is $225,000.
But, “the record was $259,000, so I would love to beat that record sometime,” Fritschie said.
Missourian reporter Melissa Jacques contributed to this report.