This year’s Fourth of July celebration kicks off Thursday with a full four days of live music, food, a fun run, children’s activities, history tours and an elaborate fireworks finale choreographed to music.
The annual event is bigger and more elaborate this year because it also celebrates Columbia’s bicentennial. The city was founded as Smithton in 1819, but it moved east in 1821 to become the Boone County seat and gain access to a better water supply.
The original plan for the city’s bicentennial celebration, called CoMo 200, was a year’s worth of events until the pandemic caused the vision to shift to Fourth of July week. Highlights include daily concerts, a Blind Boone birthday celebration, tours of the African-American Heritage Trail and, of course, the fireworks display.
Leading off the celebration Thursday is a “We Always Swing” Jazz performance at 7 p.m. at Rose Music Hall.
On Friday, a Red, White and Blues concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Rose Music Hall, with a John “Blind” Boone birthday celebration at 7 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church and a post-birthday celebration with food and music at 9 p.m. at the Blind Boone Home. A chamber music concert will also be held Friday at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
Saturday’s events start at 7 a.m. with a 1- or 4-mile run from the Boone County Courthouse. Guided tours of the African-American Heritage Trail follow at 9 and 11 a.m. from the Blind Boone Home on Fourth Street. Afterward is a Brick Street History Tour at 5:30 p.m., more music at Rose Music Hall and a Missouri Symphony Orchestra “City That I Love” concert at 7 p.m. at the Missouri Theatre.
The big party happens Sunday. It starts at Flat Branch Park with children’s crafts and live performances from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., Old Salt Union and One Way Traffic will perform at Rose Music Hall.
In addition, these events take place Sunday:
- All-day open house tour of the Blind Boone home.
- Historic walking tour of the wells and springs of early Columbia that begins at 11 a.m. Participants should meet at the pedestrian bridge in Flat Branch Park.
- Vidwest digital storytelling workshop at Ragtag Cinema. Shorts will be shown at 11 a.m., and “Summer of Soul,” a documentary about the summer concerts in Harlem in 1969, will be screened at 1 p.m.
Missouri on Mic, a traveling audio booth, will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flat Branch Park to capture stories of mid-Missourians. Missouri on Mic is sponsored by the State Historical Society and KBIA.
Fire in the Sky, the city’s fireworks display, is billed this year as the largest in the state, according to the CoMo 200 website. It starts at 9:15 p.m. in American Legion Park and is sponsored by Veterans United and the Columbia Insurance Group.
Expected to last around 30 minutes, the display will be choreographed to music and simultaneously broadcast on KBXR. A livestream of the fireworks show will also be available online at MSHSAA.TV.
Fireworks will be visible within a 1-to-2-mile radius of American Legion Park, according to Erika Coffman, Columbia’s recreation services manager. American Legion Park will be closed Sunday for safety reasons, but spectators can find places to park in the vicinity as well as in lots east of town.
More information on the live performances Sunday at Flat Branch Park can be found on the city of Columbia website.