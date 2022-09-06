Annual Heart of America Marathon connects runners from across the country

Every few minutes, as a runner turned the final corner to finish the Heart of America Marathon, cheers resounded through the air.
The annual marathon held its 63rd race and third annual Fun Team Relay on Monday morning at the Boone County History Culture Center.
Joffroi Holcombe, from Ballwin, finished first overall with a time of 2 hours, 50 minutes and 58 seconds.
Community and race history
According to the event website, the Heart of America Marathon has been part of the Columbia community since 1960, making the race the “2nd oldest continuously running marathon in the U.S.”
Families and friends gathered near the finish line with signs showing support for loved ones in the race. One man completed his 100th marathon, while another showed up to support his doctor, Takashi Murashita, who finished third overall. A group of supporters stayed to cheer on runners who finished even after the race’s official cutoff and volunteers started packing up.
“It’s so rich in Columbia history (and) family history. It’s just rich and it’s deep and it’s special,” race director Kathy Lee said. “And we’ve really done a lot of building up with this. It was (originally) just a very small marathon.”
The event moved to the Boone County History Culture Center in 2019, the year of the marathon’s 60th anniversary and the introduction of the relay run. Since then, the event has grown, and this year’s race had 242 people register, Lee said.
“ We’ve got a presenting sponsor (Boone Health), we’ve got other sponsors, we’ve got people coming alongside us. We’re making it a community event,” Lee said.
Three years ago, Lee started the Fun Team Relay because she wanted to emphasize camaraderie and community. She hoped to bring in people who might not run a full marathon otherwise but still wanted to participate.
Now, after five years of serving as race director, this year marked Lee’s last year in the role. For her, it was a bittersweet ending.
“I’m super happy about what we’ve done,” Lee said. “I’m super excited, we’ve done a lot.”
Volunteers and cheerleaders
For many volunteers at the event, it wasn’t their first time helping out.
Some of the volunteers were from the Fisher House Foundation, which builds homes with suites for military and veteran families to stay in while their loved ones are hospitalized, and they had been helping out with the marathon for several years.
Nancy Rezabek, who served as president of the Columbia Track Club last year, estimated that she has helped with the marathon for 15 years.
People often try to run a race in every state, participant Nancy Yaeger said. And Rezabek said people from around 25 to 30 different states ran in the race this year.
“There was a lady here I traded out shirts for a little while ago from Alaska,” Rezabek said.
Rezabek shared plenty of fun stories from her years of volunteering at the marathon, including a man who ran even after being told it was too late to sign up, and a proposal at the end of the race one year.
“It’s fun to have this kind of event here in our own town because the energy a marathon brings is amazing. And even people that weren’t participating were out here cheering,” Yaeger said. “We had friends who were riding their bikes to cheer along the course.”
Handmade awards
After completing the run, participants donned colorful medals based on the race they were part of. For the marathon, the medals were lapis blue and teardrop shaped, which designer and Heart of America committee member Becky Hennessy said was her favorite color. For the relay, the medals came in four colors and three shapes.
“About six years ago, I did my first trail race and the medals we got were handmade ceramic medals. And it’s my favorite medal of all time,” Hennessy said. “So I wanted to do something unique because this is such a special race.”
Hennessy used local business the Mud Room as a resource to make the ceramic pendants. Custom-designed stamps from Etsy were used to imprint the design, which included the Heart of America symbol on each medal.
“I’m glad to hear that people like them because I loved them,” Hennessy said. “And it was kind of an emotional thing because I’ve done this marathon, I don’t know how many times, five or so, and it’s special to me.”