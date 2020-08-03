The 43rd Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, according to a Monday news release from Columbia Parks and Recreation.

The event had been planned for Sept. 19-20 at Nifong Park. This event is one of the department's largest events, held in partnership with many historical and cultural groups, according to the release.

This event, where traditional artisans can present lost arts, usually attracts around 15,000 people and has handmade craft vendors and food trucks, according to the release.

However, due to the big size of the event and the difficulty in maintaining social distance, the department decided to cancel it to protect the health and safety of all participants, the release said.

The department expects to resume the heritage festival from Sept. 18-19 in 2021 as part of Columbia’s Bicentennial celebration.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying news reporting. Please reach me at feiyusu@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.