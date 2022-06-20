The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host the 5th annual Hope for Heroes 5K at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, beginning at the Nickell Shelter of Cosmo Park.
According to a news release from the Food Bank, the 5K offers people the chance to get active for a good cause — providing food to veterans.
For the first time, the 5K will have a location in Jefferson City for those wanting to participate in the event, beginning at the Gold Star Memorial, according to the release.
Anyone can register to run or walk for $35, and participants will receive an event T-shirt, medal and race bib. There is also an option to register and participate virtually.
According to the release, research from MU indicates that 18% of households accessing resources from one of three Food Bank’s pantry partners in 2021 included someone who previously served in the U.S. Armed Forces, Reserves or National Guard.
Proceeds from the event support programming that helps veterans, including the Food Bank’s VIP Veteran Pack Program. According to the release, the Veteran Pack Program provides veterans with boxes of ready-to-eat entrees, soup, fruit and vegetables in easy-to-open cans, as well as toiletries like razors, body wash and deodorant. The Food Bank distributes VIP Veteran Packs to 500 veterans across 13 counties each month.
Registration for the 5K is available on the Food Bank’s website.