The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host the Find the Golden Hiking Boot Treasure Hunt on Saturday.
The event, which is in celebration of the American Hiking Society's National Trails Day, is held annually on the first Saturday in June. The seeker who finds the golden hiking boot will win a $100 Parks and Recreation gift certificate.
A clue will be available on Columbia Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page and Twitter account at 9 a.m. Saturday. Treasure hunters may hear the clue by calling the Parks and Recreation hotline at 573-874-7663, prompt 4.
Participants are encouraged to use the CoMo Trails mobile app or the Columbia Parks and Recreation’s Trail Guide and Map. Print versions are available at the Activity & Recreation Center, Armory Sports Center and Gentry Building.
The hunt is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.