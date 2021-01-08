The Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff department and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in honor of Officer Molly Bowden from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road.
The drive was announced in a news release Friday.
Bowden was the first Columbia officer to be killed in the line of duty when she was mortally wounded during a routine traffic stop Jan. 10, 2005. She died a month later.
According to the statement, there will be limited availability for walk-ins this year due to social distancing requirements.