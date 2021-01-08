The Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff department and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in honor of Officer Molly Bowden from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road.

The drive was announced in a news release Friday.

Bowden was the first Columbia officer to be killed in the line of duty when she was mortally wounded during a routine traffic stop Jan. 10, 2005. She died a month later. 

According to the statement, there will be limited availability for walk-ins this year due to social distancing requirements. 

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

