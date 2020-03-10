Earn a t-shirt and bragging rights at the 13th Annual Polar Plunge.
The Polar Plunge, hosted by Columbia Police Department is Saturday at Bass Pro Shop, 3100 Vandiver Dr.
The event will benefit training and competition for over 3,000 Special Olympics Missouri athletes.
Each plunge participant must raise at least $75 to take part, with a goal of raising $68,000 at Columbia's event. There are 11 plunges being held across the state with an overall goal of $1 million. .
Costumes are encouraged (and shoes are required) at the plunge where you'll have the opportunity to win an award in many categories, including the Golden Plunger Awards for most creative costumes.
Participants can register online or that day at Bass Pro Shop beginning at 10 a.m.. Participants must be age 10 or older.