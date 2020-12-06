'Another listening tour': How the community stakeholder process went wrong

After a summer of protests following the killing in May of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, the city of Columbia launched a project to engage the community in a conversation about policing — but something went wrong.
The city’s “Community Stakeholder Process,” involved 72 people and representatives of 15 groups or bodies, including Race Matters, Friends, the Columbia Police Review Board, Missouri Faith Voices, MU Athletics, the Peoples Defense and others.
The project, under the City Manager’s office, had a budget of $27,000. Consultants were hired to lead the effort, including Crystal Kroner, executive director of Cradle to Career Alliance; Kylar Broadus, an attorney and trans rights activist from Fayette; and Carolyn Sullivan, founder and president of New Chapter Coaching, LLC.
From late July through September, community stakeholders met in small groups with the consultant team, Columbia police Lt. Mike Hestir and Deputy City Manager De’Carlon Seewood. They were interviewed and asked to share their thoughts, suggestions and experiences about policing in Columbia.
The process was fairly private, the news media were not invited to observe, and the general public was not made aware of the project officially until City Council’s Oct. 19 meeting.
The consultants held 25 meetings totaling 31 hours and compiled the results in a 16-page report. Their final meeting was held virtually Oct. 6, and 34 stakeholders attended. The goal was to discuss the report — not yet shared with the stakeholders — that would be presented to City Council at the Oct. 19 meeting.
What followed was a more than two-hour, 45-minute conversation in which several stakeholders expressed concern, frustration and anger over the plan to present Council with a report only the consultants, apparently, had seen in its entirety. Some also criticized the report’s lack of new findings and concrete proposals, ultimately resulting in a rift between several participants and the people in charge of the project.
With the year in its final weeks, Columbia still doesn’t have a concrete plan for addressing systemic racism in the city. Mayor Brian Treece has declared the stakeholder process “irretrievably broken.” And Race Matters, Friends, has announced plans to conduct its own project.
“We’ve decided that the way that the city does community engagement, if you call it that, has a structural problem in that the city comes to the table with their mind already made up about the direction that they want to head,” said Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president of Race Matters, Friends, at a City Council meeting on Nov. 2.
Wilson-Kleekamp said the stakeholder process was not community-driven because the city had already hired consultants, recruited stakeholders and put together a report without participants’ input.
“The one thing that has never been developed (for the community stakeholder process) is a true action plan,” said De’Carlon Seewood, deputy city manager. “And so I think what happened was at the (Oct. 19 City Council meeting), the expectation was, where’s the action plan that’s going to talk about what are you going to do?”
He said the plan had not been developed “because the idea was that, first you have a conversation, and you go back in and you do the work of actually developing a plan.”
According a policy brief on community-oriented policing in Columbia by Race Matters, Friends, the city has engaged community stakeholder meetings in at least two similar “listening tours” related to community policing since 2016, resulting in the Vehicle Stops and Listening Tour Summary Report and the Community Oriented Policing Report. That has resulted in a kind of feedback fatigue that the city may never be able to overcome.
‘Another listening tour’
At that final meeting, stakeholders pressed the consulting team for recommendations and concrete actions based on the report, asking to be included in the conversations with City Council and the Columbia Police Department.
Brittany Hughes, a stakeholder and organizer for Missouri Faith Voices, said the conversation was essentially about power and asked how the report would engage city leadership on that subject.
“Folks who aren’t in positions of power right now are trying to figure out how we mobilize and organize our power,” Hughes said. “And I’m not sure how that power is going to contend with power that elected officials have, if everybody is white in a position of power, if folks clearly don’t have a lens around race that is needed to really have these conversations.”
Another stakeholder, Sterling Brown, a member of Peoples Defense, echoed Hughes’ call for actionable recommendations and asked what the consultants planned to present at the Oct. 19 City Council meeting and what the process would look like from there.
“The cultural shift that we were talking about and the power shift comes from having people not just that look like us, but actually represent and carry that message (so) that it can truly help (the Police Department) assimilate and integrate it so that it can adapt and change,” Brown said.
“But this feels like a big fine, cup of warm, fuzzy waste of time,” he said. “And I don’t want it to feel that way.”
Anthony Stanton, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Community Land Trust Organization Board, said he felt the group had one shot to present the report and not have it collect dust, stressing the importance of policy to make lasting change.
“This moment will not last,” Stanton said. “But policy does … It’s almost like we need a Brown v. Board of Education moment.”
Cason Suggs, a student athlete at MU, spoke to the importance and immediacy of the moment. He said it was time to move from interviewing to action. He talked about the emotional toll it takes for Black people to tell their traumatic stories about racial bias over and over.
“That’s really important to me because it is difficult to share those stories,” he said. “This is trauma. It’s like reopening a wound every time, truthfully.”
Kroner acknowledged that the themes and recommendations in the report weren’t new.
“I don’t think that any of this is an epiphany,” Kroner said. “It was just a confirmation that these are longstanding issues.”
Broadus argued that the stakeholders’ report wasn’t like others that have come before it. And he pushed back against the idea that it lacked actionable proposals. “We’re not filling it full of deep data, we’re filling it full of action and saying, these are the things you must do with this protocol,” he said.
He emphasized that the stakeholders would take over the process, “so we’re building a house for you to take over.”
In the end, the stakeholders voted to postpone Seewood’s presentation of the report at the Oct. 19 City Council meeting. But the trouble didn’t end there.
‘Kicking the can down the road’
At that meeting, Seewood gave an update on the stakeholder project, rather than presenting the final report. What he said left some stakeholders feeling he had misrepresented what actually happened at that final meeting.
He told Council stakeholders wanted to see the city focus on racial profiling, accountability for policing, support for mental health experts and community policing. Although Seewood acknowledged the meeting had been heated, he also said the city and the Police Department had a lot to be proud of and could do a better job of communicating those accomplishments to the public.
“We don’t brag about what we’re doing right,” he said. “And so, if there’s one criticism of what I think we need to work toward is how we show residents what’s been going on and what’s been happening. And how are we transforming the Police Department?”
Seewood acknowledged that communication had been a lot smoother in the smaller group gatherings.
“We put all the groups together (for the final meeting),” he said. “We had a misstep. And at that time, a few voices dominated the conversation.”
A few of those voices belonged to observers in City Council chambers, and they came to the microphone during the public comments period.
Brown was one of them. He talked about the lack of transparency and trust in the stakeholder process, saying the consultants had initially refused to provide the questions to him during the interview process and only showed stakeholders a portion of the report in the final meeting.
He also pointed out that Mayor Brian Treece, City Manager John Glascock and Police Chief Geoff Jones hadn’t even shown up for the final stakeholders gathering.
“You want to fix the process, you show up, Mr. Mayor,” he said.
Wilson-Kleekamp rushed downtown from home where she had been watching the Council meeting online. She told Council the project was designed for failure from the beginning as consultants were hired, a plan made and stakeholders gathered without input from the community.
“Now you want to fix this process, you come to us first and say, ‘How would you guys like to work on this? We got all this data. How would you like to do this?’” Wilson-Kleekamp said. “You don’t draw the plan up first, piecemeal it out and pay people and then tell them to come tell us what to do. That’s what happened.”
At the conclusion of the Oct. 19 meeting, Treece said Glascock needed to cancel the agreement consulting team and start from scratch with a listening session including the stakeholders and City Council.
“I think the stakeholder process is irretrievably broken,” Treece said. “... It’s had the opposite effect of what we intended.”
The mayor expressed frustration with the lack of action items and that Council was receiving updates on the process “in three- and five-minute increments, every other Monday with no real potential changes being suggested for this Council to take action,” he said. “The consultants that we paid $27,000 to could have at least been here in this room to hear the passion from these people that were here.”
It’s unclear what will become of the project, and the report has not been presented to City Council.
Reimagining the process
At the City Council meeting on Nov. 2, Wilson-Kleekamp talked about reimagining the stakeholder process and announced that Race Matters, Friends would conduct its own study in the form of community-based participatory action research.
She encouraged members of City Council to watch the recording of the Oct. 6 virtual meeting if they hadn’t already.
“I would really encourage you to watch the video because you hear a lot of reimagining, you hear a lot of dreaming and a lot of hope,” she said.
Wilson-Kleekamp said she has made several open records requests to obtain all the documentation from the city’s project that she said Race Matters, Friends would build on its own study.
“What we want is a community process where we are in charge of the narrative, where we invite who we would like to be at the table,” Wilson-Kleekamp said. “And we’re not taking directions from people who have a gaze that doesn’t represent our lived experiences.”
“(The city) need(s) to hire groups of individuals like us, meaning people that you consider stakeholders — people actually out here in the community and are dealing with the community firsthand, that know what this community needs,” said Kendra Jackson, treasurer for Race Matters, Friends. “What they did is they picked a group of folks who aren’t even in tune with the community that are having the issues.”
Chad McLaurin, executive director for Race Matters, Friends, said conducting a project independent from the city will help solve the issues of transparency and control, giving the stakeholders more control over when and how a report is released.
“My intent with pushing for this type of engagement is that we have people who can actually do this work as unbiased as possible,” McLaurin said. “I mean this is like a big thing, but the data should be the data. It should be should not be manipulated; we should measure appropriately.”
Seewood insisted the stakeholder process is not over. But he acknowledged it’s unclear what the next steps will be.
“Going back out to meet with the stakeholders, like I said, it’s going to take time to develop something that people are going to be comfortable with,” Seewood said. “The other thing you have is COVID ... Trying to do these things over Zoom meetings aren’t easy.”A
While the consultants have done their part by creating the report, it hasn’t been presented to City Council, and no steps have been taken to involve stakeholders in the next phase of the project: developing an action plan. They received the full report on Oct 6.
“And so I think there’s, there was a lot of distrust, and because of that distrust, it made the process very murky,” Seewood said. “But again, there was no attempt to hide anything ... It was just really, let’s talk about concerns. Let’s talk about issues. Let’s talk about things that we can do to make the community work better forever.”
“The concept was for us to draw the plan out of the stakeholders themselves for what they wished the plan to be,” Broadus said. “The stakeholders didn’t give us any information for us to create that plan.”
They were so busy in the meeting trying to pin the consultants down for doing something wrong that no work could be done because of the lack of trust developed in previous processes, Broadus said.
Hughes, the Columbia organizer for Missouri Faith Voices, said Kroner, who put together the report, did the best with what she was given. In the end, though, Hughes felt the process was a big PR stunt and surface-level allyship. “We don’t want to be anyone’s puppet,” she said.
Hughes also said the project lacked transparency and collaboration and, therefore, value. A report doesn’t matter; what matters is anti-racism training, she said.
Roy Lovelady, president of Peoples Defense, said for the process to move forward, the city needs to have all the right people at the table, meaning city leadership that actually has the power to make change.
“If the right people are not at that table, it clearly states that no change is going to happen,” Lovelady said. “So for the simple fact that Chief (Geoff) Jones wasn’t at the table says a lot. The fact that the city manager wasn’t at the table says a lot.”
In a different interview about City Council’s plans to renew a contract with the Columbia Police Officers’ Association, Wilson-Kleekamp said the stakeholders process was a part of a larger pattern of “listening tours” and “kicking the can” down the road, as in, doing something futile that delays action.
“They have a tendency to be rhetorical. ... So when they say, ‘we’re going to keep dismantling institutional racism,’ I don’t think they have a good track record of dismantling inequity,” she said. “I think they have a really good track record of kicking the can.”