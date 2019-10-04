A second man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape that took place last month.
Gabriel Mitchell was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Columbia Police Department on charges of rape or attempted rape in the first degree, according to the probable cause statement.
A victim was allegedly assaulted by Jason Boley on Sept. 15 in the basement of his house on Crawford Street. Boley was arrested Sept. 17 on rape charges.
The victim told detectives in a later interview that she remembered a person she identified as Mitchell walking away from her and pulling up his pants after she was also allegedly assaulted by Boley, according to the statement.
A confined docket hearing schedule for Mitchell is set for Tuesday, with a case review hearing to take place on Oct. 15.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.