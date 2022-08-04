Monkeypox hasn’t yet been detected in the Columbia area, and Boone County health officials are urging residents concerned about the disease to check with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
So far, 12 cases of the rare disease have been detected in Missouri.
Nationally, federal health officials on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a move designed to speed up distribution of vaccines.
The monkeypox outbreak was first detected in the United Kingdom in May, according to the World Health Organization. As of Thursday, 26,864 monkeypox cases have been confirmed globally, according to the CDC.
For mid-Missourians who have concerns about the virus, here are some answers to common questions:
Where can I get the monkeypox vaccine?
Residents who may have been exposed to monkeypox should contact their health care provider or go to a public health clinic for information on where to get a vaccine, according to the CDC.
The vaccines that are being used to treat monkeypox are not easily obtainable. In Missouri, the state health department said that supply of the vaccine is so limited that for now only those who have been exposed to the disease are being offered a shot.
“Those at higher risk include people who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with confirmed monkeypox,” the agency said on its website.
The agency also said the vaccine could be offered to “people who may have been exposed to monkeypox, such as those who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox and those who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.”
How do I know if I have monkeypox?
Generally, symptoms include:
- Severe rashes
- Headaches
- Fever
- Muscle aches
- Chills
- Scabs
- Swollen lymph nodes
How does it spread?
Monkeypox can be spread in a few different ways, according to Christian Rojas Moreno, a physician and infectious disease expert at MU Health Care.
One way it can spread is through direct contact with the infectious rashes, scabs or body fluids. It can also be spread through respiratory means by kissing or through intimate contact including sex or cuddling.
How many cases of monkeypox are there?
In the United States there are 6,617 cases of monkeypox, according to CDC. In Missouri, there are only 12 cases, but the trend of monkeypox is on a slow rise.
The only states in the United States that have zero cases are Montana and Wyoming.
Is there a cure?
There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox. However, because of its similarities to smallpox, vaccines meant to treat smallpox can be used to protect people from monkeypox.
The U.S government has kept two vaccines that can prevent monkeypox in people that are exposed to the virus: JYNNEOS and ACAM2000.
Since June, the Department of Health and Human Services has been shipping doses of JYNNEOS to local health officials as a part of a national vaccine strategy.
Is the virus deadly?
Fatality rates from monkeypox depend on the type of monkeypox contracted. There are two types of monkeypox.
There’s a West African type and a Congo Basin type. The West African type is generally not fatal, as 99% of people who contract this type of monkeypox survive.
The Congo Basin type of monkeypox virus, on the other hand, has a fatality rate of 10%.
The type of monkeypox spreading in the U.S. generally appears to be a mild version of the disease.
How did monkeypox originate?
The virus known as monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research, according to the CDC. The first human case was documented in 1970.
Cases of monkeypox have started to become more prominent in places such as the U.K., Spain and several parts of Africa, which prompted the World Health Organization on July 23 to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.