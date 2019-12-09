The Missouri Department of Conservation say deer hunters in the state killed 10,543 deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season, Dec. 6-8.
Top counties were Callaway with 396 deer killed, Pike with 303, and Osage with 301.
Last year’s antlerless portion total was 6,645.
For ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/
Archery season continues through Jan. 15. The alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28-Jan. 7.