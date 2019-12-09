The Missouri Department of Conservation say deer hunters in the state killed 10,543 deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season, Dec. 6-8.

Top counties were Callaway with 396 deer killed, Pike with 303, and Osage with 301.

Last year’s antlerless portion total was 6,645.

For ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/

Archery season continues through Jan. 15. The alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28-Jan. 7.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.