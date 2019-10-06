It's starting to get cold outside, but a different kind of Winter swept into Columbia on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by hundreds of protesters. Nine-year-old Emma Winter's mission was simple — raise awareness about climate change.
"It's not like you can say, 'Mom, come make this change for me,'" said Emma Winter, a fourth grader at Grant Elementary. "You have to be a part of it yourself."
The protest, which took place at Columbia's court plaza, aimed to get the Columbia community involved in climate change activism. It was a musical affair; local band Violet and the Undercurrents performed, and a youth chorus called the Earth Kids Choir organized specifically for the event.
Violet Vonder Haar of Violet and the Undercurrents said she felt paralyzed and tired of fighting. Then, Winter reached out.
"I got an email from a fourth grader that was feeling the same way," Vonder Haar said. "That changed my perspective."
The Earth Kids Choir was made up of children from around the community. Several take music classes with Vonder Haar, and those students then invited their friends to join.
Ivy Blakey, 10, takes ukulele lessons with Vonder Haar. She joined the rest of the choir in singing a song called "We Are The Future."
"I'm trying to prevent littering," Blakey said. "I'm trying to make sure the Earth is as clean as possible."
Others found their way to the protest by pure chance. Charvel Vizitei and her family had no idea the event was happening until they stumbled upon the crowd at the court plaza. She said her daughter, Bella, started to become more interested in climate change after reading their adult magazines like The Economist at home.
"I don't want the world to end," Bella said. "No one knows what's gonna happen next."
Carolyn Amparan, chair of the Sierra Club Osage Group, said she hopes protests like Winter's help ease that anxiety about the future.
"It's really important because being active helps give you hope," Amparan said. "The way you can deal with any anxiety you feel is by doing something about it."
Speakers from around the community addressed the crowd. Several offered suggestions about small steps individuals can take to help the environment.
Laura Wacker, who helps put together Columbia's Earth Day Festival each year, said doing something as small as planting nourishing food for bees can make a difference. She recommended lavender and marigold as some of the bees' favorites. Em Wakefield, 17, urged people to use fluorescent light bulbs, take advantage of public transportation and recycle.
Amparan said people can become more motivated when they see other people care about the same thing they do.
Winter's demonstration comes after protests across the world on September 20, including Columbia's own in Speaker's Circle.
After the music ended, protesters gathered together to take to the streets downtown. Waving hand-made signs, children and adults alike raised their voices to the sky and chanted:
"Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Climate change has got to go!"