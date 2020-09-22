An appeal of a discrimination case filed by former MU doctoral student Jeremy Rowles against the UM System Board of Curators was heard before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning.
A U.S. District judge ruled last year that Rowles was not discriminated against by MU’s Title IX office when it suspended him for four years for violating university policies prohibiting stalking and sexual harassment.
Tuesday morning, an attorney representing Rowles asked the Court of Appeals to overturn the judge’s ruling.
Rowles, who is Black, was working on a doctorate in cultural anthropology when he was suspended in March 2017.
He appealed his four-year suspension by the office of Title IX.
Then-Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Cathy Scroggs reviewed the case and upheld the findings in April 2017, but reduced the suspension to two years based on “compelling justification,” according to court documents.
The justification is not described.
MU’s Title IX investigated Rowles’ behavior after a complaint was filed by a student in October 2016, according to court documents.
In her complaint, a woman, who was in her 20s, said Rowles, who was in his 40s, decided to enroll in a dance fitness class she taught at the student recreation center on campus after seeing her in the coffee shop where she worked.
He began sending her messages via Facebook and asked her out on a date after a class.
She declined and asked Rowles to stop messaging her. She also said Rowles’ actions made her feel uncomfortable.
None of the facts are disputed.
Rowles enrolled in her class again in the fall of 2016. He asked her if she “could help improve his dance skills” and if she would give him private lessons, according to court documents.
He also gave the student a letter she described as “very bizarre.”
An attorney representing Rowles at his appellate hearing Tuesday said Rowles was treated differently than white students the Title IX office has found to have violated similar rules. Rowles’ attorney, Andy Hirth, said MU provided him with a list of 60 Title IX cases and that it included two incidents resulting in milder sanctions for white students than those Rowles received.
One of those white students not only violated similar guidelines but also sexually assaulted the person he’d stalked and harassed, Hirth said. Unlike Rowles, whose ultimate punishment was two years, the white student was suspended for six months.
Regarding the letter Rowles gave to the student, Hirth wrote, in a brief submitted to the court, that Rowles’ “was suspended for directing amorous — but not threatening — speech toward someone who wasn’t interested in him.”
He also argued that “excluding high fives during or after the dance classes,” Rowles was never physical with the student who filed a claim against him.
Antwaun Smith, attorney for the curators, told the three-judge panel Tuesday that Rowles’ race did not factor into the sanctions he received.
He also pointed out that Rowles did not receive sanctions for just what he wrote in a letter “but rather his conduct over a period of months.”
There is no specific date set for the court of appeals ruling.