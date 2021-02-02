A University of Missouri rule that prohibits people from possessing or discharging guns on campus conflicts with a law that says the state cannot prohibit its employees from having firearms in their cars while on state property, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Tuesday.
The three-judge panel issued its unanimous ruling in an appeal filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office that sought to overturn Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris’s 2018 decision that the UM rule does not violate state law. The appeals court judges were Presiding Judge Thomas Chapman and Judges Mark Pfeiffer and W. Douglas Thomson.
The case dates back to 2015, when MU law professor Royce Barondes sued the UM system over its policy prohibiting the concealed carry of firearms. The Attorney General’s Office intervened in 2016, causing the case to be transferred from Cole County to Boone County Circuit Court. The state later filed a parallel case, and Harris’s ruling applied to both.
The appeals court on Tuesday sided with the state’s argument that the UM rule, Section 110.010.B.4(a) of its Collected Rules and Regulations, clearly conflicts with state statute 571.030.6.
The UM rule states that the “possession of and discharge of firearms, weapons and explosives on University property including University farms is prohibited except in regularly approved programs or by University agents or employees in the line of duty.”
The state statute, however, says that “Notwithstanding any provision of this section to the contrary, the state shall not prohibit any state employee from having a firearm in the employee’s vehicle on the state’s property provided that the vehicle is locked and the firearm is not visible.”
Harris’ 2018 ruling declared that the UM rule is OK because the statute in question “addresses criminal conduct, and does not determine what defendants can regulate as a civil matter on their own property.” The appeals court disagreed and remanded the case to the circuit court “for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
The appeals court, however, upheld other aspects of Harris’ ruling that deemed the UM rule constitutional. Harris had ruled that the state held the burden of proof under “strict scrutiny review” and that the rule “survives” such review.
Under state law, strict scrutiny means that any regulation of firearms possession must be “narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling interest.” The appeals court agreed with Harris that the rule meets that standard given its intent to protect public safety and keep crime down.
The appeals court left alone the state’s appeal of Harris’ decision to allow UM System President Mun Choi to offer lay testimony at trial about whether the rule achieves a compelling interest. The court said that issue is moot given that the rule stands up to strict scrutiny regardless.
Christian Basi of the MU News Bureau issued a statement on UM’s behalf. It said UM is analyzing the court’s decision to determine next steps. It also praised the court for upholding the constitutionality of the rule, which it said “has been in place for decades and has worked well at keeping crime low and fostering an environment for the free exchange of ideas.”
The ruling came a day after the Missouri House’s General Laws Committee held a hearing on a bill that would guarantee Missourians’ right to carry guns in the trunks of their cars, even on private property.