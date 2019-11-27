Boone County Circuit Judge Jodie Asel made a mistake when she decided she lacked authority to hear a lawsuit challenging the Business Loop Community Improvement District's 2015 sales tax election, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, ruled Tuesday.
The appeals court sent the lawsuit by Jennifer Henderson back to Boone County Circuit Court, ruling that it has "subject matter jurisdiction" under state law to hear the case and Henderson does retain legal standing to challenge the election even though she no longer lives in the district.
Henderson was one of seven people who cast ballots in the December 2015 election when the district's half-cent sales tax passed on a 4-3 vote.
Henderson voted against the tax, and she challenged the election soon after, citing irregularities that her lawsuit argues cast doubt on its validity.
Her petition said the election violated the Missouri Constitution because it lacked a secret ballot, sufficient notice, a secure ballot box and a neutral administrator.
District officials conducted the election themselves by mailing ballots to eligible voters and asking them to either mail them back or return them within 10 days.
Two Democrats and two Republicans were hired to act as election judges and count the ballots.
Henderson said in her lawsuit that when she and another voter showed up at the district's offices to hand in their ballots, district Executive Director Carrier Gartner was there to greet them.
She retrieved a ballot box from behind a wall, opened it and asked them to drop their ballots in.
Voters also were required to print and sign their names on the ballots and to provide their addresses.
Henderson's lawsuit asked the Circuit Court to declare the election invalid, to prohibit collection of the tax and to require a new election.
In March 2016, however, Asel sided with the loop's attorneys, who argued that the Circuit Court lacked jurisdiction to hear a challenge to a community improvement district's sales tax election. She initially dismissed the case without prejudice, which left Henderson's case in limbo.
The district began collecting the tax in April 2016. It generates more than $300,000 per year that the district uses for administration, beautification and other projects along the loop.
After Asel's initial ruling, Henderson's attorneys asked the Missouri Supreme Court to order Asel to declare her dismissal a judgment, which would allow Henderson to appeal. The high court did so in February 2019, and Asel complied.
The Court of Appeals cited a statute under Missouri's general election laws, "which provides that '[a]ll contested elections on any office or question ... shall be heard and determined by the circuit court of any circuit, selected by the contestant, in which all or any part of the election was held and in which any alleged irregularity occurred."
The appeals court issued no opinion on whether the election was conducted properly. That responsibility will fall to whichever circuit judge is assigned the case.