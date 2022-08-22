The city of Columbia opened applications Monday for a new interactive program called Civic Academy.
The program will hold six Thursday evening sessions focused on city government and its operations, according to a city news release Monday. The first session will take place Oct. 13.
Enrollment is limited to 20 participants, who are selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications for the program close Sept. 12 and participants will be notified by Oct. 3 if they were accepted. Applications are available on the city website.
Each week will focus on a different area of city government and its operations, according to the release. Throughout the sessions, Assistant City Manager Carol Rhodes said participants will hear from city departments and tour facilities such as the Columbia Regional Airport. Rhodes said after completion of the program, graduation will take place at the council meeting on Nov. 21.
Civic Academy was one of City Manager De'Carlon Seewood's priorities in his first year as city manager. Rhodes said the program is modeled after existing programs in other cities, including Irving, Texas and Bloomington, Indiana.
"The purpose of the program is to encourage higher levels of civic engagement in our community through increased dialogue and meaningful participation and to foster a partnership between residents and City leaders," Seewood said in the release.