PHOTO GALLERY

April snowfall freezes spring buds

Tuesday was the first snowfall of the spring season with a low temperature of 29 and a high of 46. Temperatures are expected to increase Wednesday with no more snow predictions for the rest of the week.

April snowfall arrives in mid-Missouri

Three robin eggs rest in a nest during snowfall Tuesday on East Campus in Columbia. Snow began falling early in the morning, despite temperatures in the 60s on Monday.
A crabapple tree catches snow

A crabapple tree catches snow on Tuesday at the Boone Hospital Medical Park in Columbia. The last time it snowed in Columbia was Feb. 18, according to How Much Will it Snow, a popular snow forecasting website.
Snow falls from the sky

Snow falls on Tuesday at Capen Park in Columbia. On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to increase with a high of 51 and a low of 30 according to the National Weather Service.
A tulip grows

Snow settles on the bud of a tulip on Tuesday at the Boone Hospital Medical Park in Columbia. Tuesday had a low temperature of 29 degrees.
Snow covers the ground and limbs of a tree

Snow covers the ground and limbs of a tree outside a window Tuesday morning on East Campus in Columbia. 
Eastern Redbuds grow

Eastern Redbuds grow on a branch on Tuesday in Columbia. Tuesday reached a high temperature of 46 degrees.
Paw prints are left

Paw prints are left in the snow on Tuesday at Capen Park in Columbia. Temperatures are expected to increase throughout the week, and there is rain predicted on Thursday night and Friday according to the National Weather Service.

