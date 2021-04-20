April snowfall freezes spring buds

Tuesday was the first snowfall of the spring season with a low temperature of 29 and a high of 46. Temperatures are expected to increase Wednesday with no more snow predictions for the rest of the week.
-
39°
-
Columbia, MO (65201)
Today
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2021 @ 4:12 pm
- Full Forecast
-
PHOTO GALLERY