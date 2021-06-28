As the house lights lowered, Meenakshi Sivaraman, Prathyankara Premkumar and Saatvika Nistala entered from stage right at Battle High School's theater on Saturday. Clad with traditional clothing, ghungroo on their ankles and goddesses on their minds, the three began their Arangetram performance.
They practiced for months in preparation. Years of studying classical Indian dance led up to this moment.
For the three dancers, their Arangetram is both the beginning of their careers as well as a form of graduation from their school of dance, run by MU associate professor Smrita Dorairajan. Their performance was a Bharatanatyam dance, the oldest form in Indian tradition.
All three girls were excited by the opportunity to share their passion for dancing with friends and family. The girls have been dancing since they were children, and feel tied to tradition as well as religion when they practice their craft.
The Sishyas
Sishyas are the pupils of Gurus. All three performers have studied under Smrita Dorairajan, their guru, and as part of their graduation their Guru-Shishya relationship takes on a new form.
Meenakshi Sivaraman, or Meenu, has been dancing since she was 4 years old. Next year, she will be a freshman at Rock Bridge High School. For Meenu, the dance is more than steps and expressions. She says it is about precious moments, memories and friendship.
Prathyankara Premkumar, often called Prathy, will also be a freshman at Rock Bridge this fall. Prathy has danced since she was 6 years old and she says it has been a big part of her life and helped her express her individuality.
Saatvika Nistala, who began dancing at age 7, will be a sophomore at Rock Bridge next year. Nistala also enjoys performing Bollywood and Garba dances. She loves the majestic poses, graceful movements and bringing Hindu deities to life on stage through her expressive dance.
Around 150 guests attended the 5:30 p.m. performance, including Mayor Brian Treece and his wife. The graduation was followed by a dinner.