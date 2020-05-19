Columbia Parks and Recreation and the TreeKeepers volunteer group will hold a tree giveaway Saturday at Cosmopolitan Park.

The city of Columbia typically holds Arbor Day commemoration events in April. However, this year, the giveaway event was rescheduled due to COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions.

According to a city news release, this year's tree distribution will follow a “drive-through style” at 9 a.m. in the Rainbow Softball Center parking lot, 1615 Business Loop 70 W. Visitors can drive through the parking lot and pick up their selections without leaving their vehicles.

Two trees are allowed per person. Seedlings of eighteen types of trees will be given away, including American beautyberry, arrowwood viburnum and tulip poplar.

For more information about the tree giveaway, call Parks and Recreation at 874-7460.

