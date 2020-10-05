The Columbia Activity and Recreation center is now reopen but will only be taking reservations.
Reservations can be made by calling 874-7700 or stopping by the ARC front desk and can only be placed for one week at a time.
Individuals who are interested in reserving games of pickleball, basketball, and volleyball must adhere to the ARC Gymnasium schedule for time slots of 55 minutes.
Masks are required when entering and exiting the building but are not required when engaging physical activity for all sports.
For more information, visit the City of Columbia's website.