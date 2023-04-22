Despite the chilly weather outside, hundreds of people explored Columbia’s Arcade District for the inaugural Cool Fest on Saturday. The event served as a showcase of Columbia’s local bands, artists and businesses.

“It’s basically a celebration of this district,” said event planner Elizabeth Keach.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you