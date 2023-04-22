Despite the chilly weather outside, hundreds of people explored Columbia’s Arcade District for the inaugural Cool Fest on Saturday. The event served as a showcase of Columbia’s local bands, artists and businesses.
“It’s basically a celebration of this district,” said event planner Elizabeth Keach.
The festival included live music, a comics and games expo, an art show, a vinyl record sale, vintage clothing stands, a Street Fighter video game tournament, films and the grand openings of Irene’s BBQ and Six-Mile Ordinary distillery.
Keach estimated around 300 people attended.
Inside the comics and games expo, a pyramid of comic books, manga and collectibles from Distant Planet Comics and Collectibles advertised the “geek” aspect of the store, said Brandy Cross, a managing owner of the comic shop.
“I think (the event) really showcases how unique Columbia is,” Cross said. “We have a ton of artists, a ton of small businesses, and stuff like this just really helps us stand out apart from the big national corporations.”
A short walk away, several local creatives encircled the art show, including tattoo artist Rachel Cook. Cook’s booth displayed nature-related prints, T-shirts and stickers she designed, along with some homemade cookies.
“I was asked by somebody if I was interested, and I thought to myself, ‘You know what, I’m new here in town,’” Cook said. “This seems like a great way to have my art get a little exposure, let people know I’m here and do something in the art community, which I think is a really good thing to be involved in.”
Just outside, local artist Mona Halaweh braved the cold behind her booth of colorful, handmade stained-glass pieces.
“I think it’s really awesome that this area is being developed in the way it is, and I just wanted to take part,” Halaweh said.
Like the vendors, attendees also cherished the event’s local aspect.
As live electric guitar echoed throughout the festival, attendee Mollie Jackman said she liked how the event was staged outside of downtown and attracted “a lot of new artists that I haven’t seen at any events in Columbia before.”
Attendee Rachel Dunn and her dog Benny sat at a picnic table next to the Witches and Wizards Arcade. Dunn said she was drawn to the event by the live music and food trucks.
“I think it’s really great that we get to see local bands and help support local businesses,” Dunn said. “One of my favorite parts of Columbia is all the small businesses that have just incredible food and clothing.”