A juvenile was detained early Tuesday and at least two other suspects were being sought after an armed robbery in the parking lot of an automobile dealership in northern Columbia.
Officers responded to the incident about 2:30 a.m. at Joe Machens Hyundai, 1300 Vandiver Drive, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
They found one victim, who reported three males approached him, showed handguns and demanded money and other valuables, the release stated. The victim said he had been struck several times but did not need medical attention.
The suspects ran northeast from the dealership, according to the release. With the help of a K-9 unit, the juvenile was located in woods near Diamond Avenue and Garnet Drive. He was held on suspicion of robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 875-8477.