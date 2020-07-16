An armed robbery happened at 2:20 a.m. Thursday at 1800 E. Broadway.
A suspect threatened the victim with a handgun and ran away with the victim’s wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The victim was not injured, police said.
The suspect was last seen heading north toward Walnut Street and North Ann Street. The investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.
Anyone who has information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at (573)875-8477 .