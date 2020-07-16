An armed robbery happened at 2:20 a.m. Thursday at 1800 E. Broadway.

A suspect threatened the victim with a handgun and ran away with the victim’s wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading north toward Walnut Street and North Ann Street. The investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at (573)875-8477 .

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying news reporting. Please reach me at feiyusu@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.