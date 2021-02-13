In recognition of Black History Month, Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has created a timeline of historical local African American figures and events.
The exhibit will be on display from from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through the end of February at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash St.
Each year the department observes Black History Month with an exhibit. This year recreation specialist Jay Bradley partnered with the CoMo200 bicentennial initiative to identify noteworthy people and events from the past two centuries in Columbia and Missouri.
Bradley said the items on display came from databases on the internet and newspapers from the library. The Armory already had some of the newspaper clippings from more recent years.
“I’m hoping this timeline will help spread information about Black history throughout the community,” Bradley said.