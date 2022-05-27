As the pandemic hit the local community in 2020, the Boone County Sheriff’s department had a problem.
Because of concerns about transmitting COVID-19 among jail detainees, they were forced to spread them out in their own jail and to other surrounding county jails.
On April 14, Boone County commissioners voted to reimburse the sheriff's department's $607,491 for the funds spent on out-of-county housing and COVID prevention.
The reimbursement of the sheriff's costs is one of the most obvious ways to date that the Boone County Commission had been able to disburse money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act, commonly known as ARPA.
ARPA is a form of direct funding that the U.S. government has given cities, counties and states in order to help provide COVID relief. Boone County received a total of $35 million in ARPA funds — half of that amount last year and the balance coming this fiscal year — that must be distributed as seen fit under federal guidelines.
The reimbursement to the sheriff is was one of the ways that ARPA has allowed Boone County to address the problems that COVID-19 created.
“We've pushed some funds back into that law enforcement sales tax fund to reimburse essentially the sheriff for the funds that he used to really mitigate that impact,” said Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department has a set budget of around $180,000 every year for out-of-county housing.
The need for extra out-of-county housing forced the department to draw funds to cover its extra spending during the COVID-19 pandemic from the law enforcement tax fund, also known as Proposition L, which is a portion of a sales tax that funds the Sheriff’s department.
“What happens is they start using revenue out of the law enforcement sales tax fund to pay for the overage and so that's why, whenever we look, everything's funded out of that,” said Boone County Capt. Brian Leer. The ARPA money that was provided last month “was used to reimburse the law enforcement sales tax.”
Leer explained that COVID-19 was a struggle for the jail system just like it was for others in the community.
“Everyone was learning early and continued to learn about what we were facing throughout the pandemic. We kept COVID out of the Boone County Jail for months,” he said.
Damon Reynolds, the Boone County Jail administrator, explained that along with the process of out-of-county housing, the Boone County jail was taking measures to keep the detainees and staff safe.
“We started certain measures such as ... doing our best with distancing, providing masks for the staff and the detainees, checking temperatures," he said. "So a lot of proactive measures. And then in January of ‘21, we had our first positive COVID case in the jail.”
After the first case appeared in the jail, Reynolds and others in the Sheriff's office worked together to implement a quarantine system to isolate those with a positive COVID-19 test. This is when Reynolds worked with the county auditor's office to calculate the costs of housing detainees in alternate locations out of Boone County.
The jail was built in 1992, when the population of Boone County was 112,726. As the county's population has grown, the need for room for detainees is beginning to outgrow the jail's capacity.
So the Sheriff’s Department works with surrounding county’s, mostly Cooper and Montgomery, and sometimes Randolph County, to place prisoners in their jails, Leer said.
Department officials said they tried to keep the number of people in the Boone County jail to a maximum of 200 people before COVID and around 170 during COVID.
This did not come without costs. Montgomery County Jail charges $41 per day per prisoner, Cooper County Jail charges $50 per prisoner and Randolph County charges $45 per prisoner.
For many months in 2021, Boone County had over 50 prisoners placed in one of these out-of-county jails.