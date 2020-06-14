Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of an unresponsive adult male in the roadway on W. Sycamore Hills Road Saturday night.
The victim was identified as Anthony G. Lockwood, 39, of Columbia.
According to reports, deputies arrived on the scene shortly before 7 p.m. and found the male subject unresponsive. The subject was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The death investigation was determined to be a homicide. David E. Myers, 54, was arrested Sunday morning on second degree murder charges in connection with the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477).