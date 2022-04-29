Darrion Hill, 22, of Columbia was arrested by Columbia Police and charged with harassment in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The arrest is in connection with an incident that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a police news release.
Officers were dispatched for multiple reports of shots fired around the Domain Apartments in the 3900 block of Stadium Boulevard.
Police said the suspect, later confirmed as Hill, fled upon their arrival. No known injuries have been reported in relation to the shooting.
Hill was located in the 4800 block of Geyser Boulevard at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday, where officers arrested him without incident.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.