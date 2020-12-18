A woman was arrested in Moberly on Thursday and charged in connection with a homicide in a drive-thru lane at the McDonald's restaurant on Clark Lane.
Angelica Benitez, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is being held in Boone County Jail without bond.
The accused was in her boyfriend's GMC truck Monday when she turned to the back seat and shot a man identified as MH in the face with a small silver pistol, according to the probable cause statement.
The initials match those of Marqukis Hayes, 25, of Jefferson City. Hayes was last seen in the McDonald's drive-thru lane before being reported missing under "suspicious circumstances," according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Benitez's boyfriend, identified in court documents as CG, told police he was driving the truck when Hayes was shot. He wasn't able to provide a reason for the shooting.
According to the probable cause statement, after Hayes was shot, the couple went to a nearby Super 8 motel where Benitez's mother was staying. After the driver went into the motel, the suspect drove the truck to Valley Park in St. Louis County and left it there with the body of Hayes still in the back seat.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, Columbia Police officials said they are still investigating possible motives for the incident, along with how Benitez was able to get back from the St. Louis area to Moberly without the truck.
"Hopefully (we will) get some finalized events and bring a real story of what happened," said Lt. Matt Stephens.
Stephens also did not rule out the possibility of further charges being brought against Benitez.
Police Chief Geoff Jones and Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter thanked other law enforcement agencies who assisted with the investigation and arrest.
"I can't overstate how well everyone worked together," Jones said.