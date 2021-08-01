An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Robin Morales-Sanchez after the murder and assault of two separate individuals in Ashland early Friday morning, according to a Sunday release from Ashland Police Department.
Morales-Sanchez is charged with murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to law enforcement, Morales-Sanchez stabbed 47-year-old Moises Hernandez-Sanchez and another man in his 20s multiple times before fleeing the scene at East Liberty Lane. He is the sole suspect for the assault and murder, according to the release.
Hernandez-Sanchez later died in the hospital. The other victim received non-threatening injuries.
Morales-Sanchez is also wanted in Cole County on a domestic assault warrant.
The Ashland Police Department stated that if sighted, Morales-Sanchez should be reported to local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477.