A 37-year-old Columbia man was killed Sunday morning at the 800 block of Grand Avenue, according to a Columbia Police news release.
The victim was Demetrius Ware. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. and found Ware who had sustained injuries caused by gunfire. Ware was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, the release stated.
According to the release, a warrant was issued for Isaac Byrant, 35, of Columbia, for second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to his alleged involvement in the homicide.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and more information may become available at a later time.
Those with information about the homicide are asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652. To report a tip without including your name or contact information, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.