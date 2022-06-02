The 64th annual Art in the Park Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in person for the first time in two years.
Art in the Park will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the festival is free.
The festival, which generally attracts up to 14,000 visitors each year, gives artists from across the country a platform to showcase their work, according to a news release from the city. This year's festival will feature more than 110 artists.
Since 2019, the festival has been held virtually due to COVID-19.
Art in the Park will feature a variety of mediums on display including paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, textiles, fiber and much more. Attendees will also be able to purchase certain pieces.
Young artists can make their own masterpieces at the Kids' Art Spot. Kids can also have their faces painted or design a custom tie-dye shirt.
There will also be food trucks and entertainment from musicians, magicians, fire-jugglers and stilt-walkers throughout the weekend.