Art in the Park returns in-person after two years virtual

Walking into Amanda Boots’ vendor tent is like stepping foot onto a beach: A variety of tumblers, boards, trays and coasters decorated with waves, sand, seashells and other oceanic elements surround those who enter.
Boots is one of the many artists from across the nation who traveled to Columbia this weekend to share paintings, drawings, photographs, pottery, jewelry, fibers, sculptures, wood and glass at Art in the Park.
The annual event, presented by the Columbia Art League at Stephens Lake Park, has returned to in-person festivities after being held virtually for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boots, who traveled from Des Moines, Iowa, said she’s been creating art for almost five years.
“I started off with the old-style acrylic tumblers, then I realized you could put resin on other things,” Boots said. “I have just been going on from there.”
Boots said underwater creations like her ocean charcuterie boards and hanging acrylics are not only her favorite to make but also the best sellers for her business, Wonderfully Made Gifts.
“I love doing the lacing with the waves. Just the way it has a mind of its own and forms, it’s all really fun,” Boots said.
Whether discovering secondhand items at thrift stores or finding seaside objects at the beach with her children, Boots collects her materials from many sources.
Annabelle, Boots’ daughter, said she helps her mom with her art. Boots, on the other hand, jokingly calls Annabelle her biggest judge.
“My kids are with me at all the shows, and they’ve been my reason behind my work,” Boots said. “Supporting them, taking care of them and making sure they have everything that they need — my art has allowed me to support my family.”
Across the park, Brock Seals, a multimedia artist from St. Louis, offered custom-designed shoes and cleats, clothes, paintings and more at his booth.
“I make any size, any color — whatever design is in your head, just let me know, and I’ll make it happen,” Seals said.
Seals, who has been designing for 10 years, recalled painting his first pair of shoes before attending an art show where he was displaying canvas pieces.
“When the show came, I needed something to wear. I painted my boots and a shirt to match,” Seals said. “More people were looking at my shoes than my canvas pieces.”
After that, Seals said he decided to start painting more shoes and eventually caught the eye of Harrison Bader, the centerfielder of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Shortly after, the Cardinals contacted Seals to design the hat that would be given away during the team’s African American Heritage Night game.
“They wanted local artists to design this hat,” Seals said. “They called me back to do it again this year, too.”
Seals now curates his own art show every year called Art, Mimosas and Pancakes.
“It gives a lot of up-and-coming artists their first shot at being in an art show,” Seals said.
Seals originally created Art, Mimosas and Pancakes as a way to display his art and said he plans to hold its seventh annual show this year in St. Louis.
“Being young, I really couldn’t find the art scene. So me and a few other artists rented out the space and invited everybody out — it was a huge success,” Seals said.