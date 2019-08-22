The Mayor’s Task Force on Bicentennial Celebration Planning will build a 12-foot tall sphere decorated with words provided by Columbia citizens as part of CoMo200, which celebrates the 200th anniversary of the city of Columbia.
The task force is calling this the “One Word Project.” It plans to launch a campaign asking residents to describe the city of Columbia in one word. Then the task force will compile those words to create a collage on the sphere.
Deb Sheals, co-chair of the task force, says the group will likely launch the campaign around Oct. 1. The sphere will be created by 2021, the bicentennial anniversary.
“This is kind of the capstone of CoMo200,” Sheals said. “It’s our birthday gift to the city of Columbia.”
The sphere will be placed on the intersection of Providence and Broadway and will be funded through private donations.