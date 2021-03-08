When you listen to Sylvester Harper’s stories about the musicians he has met and painted in his long life, you can practically hear the jazz in the background.
Harper, as he prefers to be called, is 91 years old and has lived a life filled with art. And music.
His work is on display at Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management near Ninth and Cherry streets in downtown Columbia, courtesy of close friend Nick Thurwanger. The paintings were loaned during Black History Month before coming to the wealth management business.
Born and raised in Washington D.C., Harper began his studies in the visual arts after winning a contest held by the now-defunct Washington Star newspaper when he was in grade school. As he grew older and continued to work on his craft, he received a scholarship to the King-Smith Studio School of Art in D.C., recommended by one of his teachers whose name he still remembers. Later, he received another scholarship from the Corcoran School of Art and worked as an assistant instructor.
"I was meeting people from more or less a background of international artistic activities," Harper recalled.
Harper and his wife, Judy, met while working across the hall from each other for the U.S. Navy. That's another thing he remembers as other recollections become less clear: the name of Judy's boss who introduced them to each other.
Fifty-seven years later, through the civil rights movement and incredible hardships they faced as being a mixed couple, Harper and Judy, who is white, live in their newly built home in Columbia.
Harper worked in the Navy's graphic arts department during the '60s and '70s. "He could take the written word and turn it into a visual picture for them," Judy said. His drawings and other visuals were used in various ways within the Navy and at times were brought to Congress and around the country for the Navy.
Outside work, Harper would paint for himself and others to feed his craving for artistic freedom. Often, he would sell his paintings to friends through word of mouth or by commission.
He has had various gallery shows across the country including in Denver, Washington D.C., Las Cruces, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas.
"I was interested in participating in what was going on with the other artists who had very similar backgrounds to my own," Harper said, reflecting on his inspirations when he first started taking fine arts seriously.
Growing up, Harper learned how to play numerous instruments as well.
"My mother had a piano. Early on she took piano lessons, and some of her learning rubbed off on me, and my natural curiosity allowed me to pursue it using her instruments," Harper said.
After that, he began to learn how to play several other instruments including the guitar and clarinet, which he learned in junior high school band. After school, he would often have "jam sessions" with his friends.
That's where some of the inspiration came from for his paintings of jazz musicians, like Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington. "These were things that were my personal interest at that time," he said.
But musicians were part of family life, too.
"Harper has told me that his mother and dad had some of the artists come to their house at that time because they didn’t have places to stay all the time," Judy said.
His interest in music and the arts stayed with him throughout his life. The couple often went to the Howard Theatre in D.C., a Black theater where up-and-coming Black artists performed.
But his favorite painting among those on display at Eagle Bluffs is one of the folk hero John Henry.
"That was an image that I kinda grew up with in my head," Harper said.
His relatives worked on the railroads, including his cousin, Leslie, who would tell him stories of his travels, painting a picture of what life was like out on the rails.
"He was a hobo," Harper said, laughing at Leslie's stories about settlements between railroad stops where people played music, craps and poker, and drank as they rested.
The stories fascinated him. From them, he created his beloved painting of John Henry — the image of a strong Black figure.
"I think it is an incredibly strong painting with a lot of character and emotion in it," Thurwanger said when asked which of the paintings at Eagle Bluffs is his favorite.
Judy said she hoped her husband's painting wouldn't just give him exposure to a new audience but also attract Black clients to Eagle Bluffs.
"All of his paintings have such warmth and emotion in them," said Thurwanger. Harper’s paintings can be viewed at Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management on 29 S. Ninth St. Suite 211, during business hours and with a phone call to their main office in advance at 573-507-9084.