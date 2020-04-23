Three proposals for the design of the next Columbia Regional Airport terminal are available for the public to review, and the city wants to hear your thoughts.
The city issued a request for proposals from companies interested in designing and building the airport terminal, for which cost estimates have hovered around $26.6 million. The city received three such proposals by the 5 p.m. deadline last Friday.
The designs have been posted on a new website, TheNewCOU.com. The website features internal and external renderings, plus close-up illustrations of the materials that would be used. It also contains a link to an online survey.
The site does not identify who made the proposals or how much they would cost to build. City Community Relations Director Steven Sapp said that the proposals remain proprietary and confidential while the review process continues and that bidders were required to submit the renderings anonymously.
The prices of the companies’ bids are also closed records until the selection committee finishes interviews with the firms. That should be done around May 7, Sapp said.
The designers of Option A, which would be a two-story terminal, say their proposal “takes its cues from the surrounding airport campus.” The brick facade would match the existing buildings at the airport, and “the terminal will be intuitive to use and operate.”
Option B features The Gateway, with a 26-foot ceiling. Its designers say their ideas are inspired by the journey of Lewis and Clark and “the history of aviation, culture and natural beauty of the Ozark region.”
The brown “masonry-clad exterior,” the designers say, “reflects the texture and color of the Missouri River.”
Option B also would incorporate the Stephens College Aviation Department beam that was discovered during the demolition of a building at the Parks Management Center at Cosmo Park, which used to be the site of the municipal airport.
Option C is touted as a “highly efficient and economical” design. It has separate entry points for departures and arrivals and would feature “historic aviation memorabilia supergraphics” celebrating local history.
The public has until 5 p.m. Monday to fill out the online survey with its comments. Those will be submitted to a selection committee and to the Columbia City Council at its June 1 meeting.
The council on Monday night approved the sale of $14.5 million in municipal bonds to Regions Capital Advantage to help finance the airport terminal. The design/build arrangement previously approved by the council will allow a contractor to begin work on the footprint of the building while the specifics of the design are still being worked out.
City Manager John Glascock said Monday that he doesn’t expect a builder to break ground on the project until fall. The goal is to have the terminal finished by spring of 2022.