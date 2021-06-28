Columbia’s landfill probably will be full by 2028, so the city’s Solid Waste Utility has been planning for years to expand it.
The utility will host a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 in Conference Rooms 1A and 1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway, to discuss its plans and the findings of a geologic study performed by Weaver Consultants Group. Representatives of Weaver, the city and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will attend the meeting to offer information and answer questions.
The city plans to expand the landfill on 145 acres south of the existing landfill on Peabody Road in northeast Columbia. The expansion over time will allow for 14 new landfill cells of 9 to 11 acres apiece, according to a landfill master plan approved by the City Council in 2018.
The landfill expansion is subject to extensive review and permitting by the Department of Natural Resources.
Utilities Department spokesman Matt Nestor said the city has already spent about $2 million for site inspections and ecological and natural resource assessments. It will spend another $400,000 on permit and application development.
Nestor said Monday that the city expects the permitting process to be complete by 2025 and construction of the first new disposal area will begin by 2026.
The new landfill area should be large enough to extend the life of the facility by 40 to 80 years, according to the master plan.
Nestor said in a Monday news release that the geologic study was done to determine whether the site is suitable for use as a landfill.
In addition to the Aug. 4 meeting, the city is soliciting written comments about the project from the public. A comment form is available on the city’s website.
Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting can contact Adam White at 573-874-7555.