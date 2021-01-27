Columbia's new trash collection program begins Monday, but some residents have reported receiving inferior bags or missing vouchers for bags altogether.
Starting Monday, crews will collect trash from the curbside only if it's placed in city-issued bags stamped with the city's logo.
Steve Hunt, manager of the city's Solid Waste Utility, said he's aware that some people are missing vouchers or have received bad bags.
"It's my understanding that 99% of (the vouchers) have been received," Hunt said. He was unsure how many complaint calls his office has received.
Some residents reported on the Facebook group Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts that they had received blue recycling bags with no seams on the sides.
"If somebody has defective bags, then my suggestion to them would be to call the city and report that," Hunt said. "We'll get it taken care of."
Those who are missing vouchers for residential trash bags should call WasteZero at 1-800-866-3954.
Under the new "pay-as-you-throw" trash collection program, Columbia households will be allotted 104 trash bags and 54 recycling bags per year. The monthly bill will be $17.37 .
Those who need more bags will have to buy them for $2 apiece in rolls of five. The idea is to charge more for households that discard more trash.
The city set up a drive-thru last week to allow residents to exchange vouchers they received by mail for bags. That allowed them to get their bags without going into a store or to the Daniel Boone City Building.
Hunt said the city collected 7,524 trash bag vouchers and 7,194 vouchers for recycling bags at the drive-thru.
Beginning Monday, the city also will resume curbside recycling on an every-other-week basis. The city has divided households into green diamond and blue circle routes. Those on the green diamond routes will be able to put recycling at the curb on their regular trash day starting next week. Those on the blue circle route can do so the week of Feb. 8-12.
An interactive feature on the city's website helps residents determine their recycling schedule. Weekly reminders will also be available on the CoMo Recycle and Trash app.
In 2010, the city's Public Works Department initiated a pilot program in three north Columbia neighborhoods that replaced the use of blue recycling bags with reusable plastic bins. Hunt said the pilot program is over.
"Our preference for folks (who are) recycling is that they not use those bins, that they use the blue bags we're providing them," he said. "Plastic bottles, cans, glass jars in the blue bag. Cardboard and paper go in a stack or in a cardboard box separately."
Trash and recycling bags are available at the Daniel Boone City Building; at Gerbes, Hy-Vee, Moser’s and Schnucks supermarkets; and at the Menards home improvement store.
Hunt said as the various locations get low on supply they must call WasteZero directly for additional bags.