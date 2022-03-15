Go out and enjoy the sunny spring weather, but don't lock up the salt and snow shovels just yet.
After weeks of fluctuating temperatures and precipitation, including several snowstorms, Columbia is experiencing a week of warmth and sunshine. However, meteorologists say they can't yet rule out the chance of more winter weather.
The cost of winter cleanup
The Columbia Public Works Department was under budget for snow and ice management for the current fiscal year, despite multiple major winter weather events the city has experienced in the past two months.
The budget allocated for snow and ice management was $515,102 this fiscal year, which lasts from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. As of Tuesday, the Public Works Department had only used $233,250.
The lower spending was likely helped by the fact that last December was warmer than average, and there was no snowfall.
Overall, the city used about 4,000 tons of salt to treat roads and had 31 trucks plowing streets this winter, said John Ogan, the spokesperson for the Public Works Department. The department plows snow for 1,418 lane miles of street, including 1,100 cul-de-sacs, according to its website.
As the weather warms, the focus of the department shifts from snow removal to road maintenance and pothole repairs. Ogan said this is the time of year potholes tend to be most prevalent.
"Sometimes the trapped moisture (in the pavement) can be subjected to the repeated freeze and thaw cycle that you'll find in the changeover from winter to spring," Ogan said.
This cycle leads to the expansion of cracks and softening of pavement, Ogan said. Moisture collects in pockets under the pavement, which become potholes after collapsing under the weight of traffic.
Residents can report potholes by email to the Public Works Department at pubw@como.gov.
A fluctuating winter
Kenton Gewecke, chief meteorologist at KOMU 8, said the recent fluctuation in weather is pretty normal for Missouri.
"A lot of folks in this state like to say, 'If you don't like weather, just wait a couple days and it'll change,'" Gewecke said, "and that's very true for us during this time of year when we're transitioning seasons."
While the back-and-forth is normal, Gewecke said the extremes in temperature and snowfall are not.
"The extremely warm December we had likely did have a large part to do with climate change," he said. "But really the overall thing is that we're seeing more extremes more often and we're seeing warmer winters far more frequently."
This winter season, measured from December through February, was the 11th-warmest on record, Gewecke said. He added that December was about 11 degrees above average, and there was no snowfall.
"It was the second-warmest December on record," he said. "It was just incredibly, incredibly warm."
Gewecke added that it was warmer this December than in a typical November.
February was the eighth-snowiest on record, with below-average temperatures by about 2 degrees, he said.
Columbia had a total of 24.3 inches of snow this winter, according to the National Weather Service. Most was in February, which had 15.5 inches.
From snow to sunshine
After weeks of back-and-forth with the weather pattern, warm, sunny weather has returned to Columbia.
This week, highs are expected to be in the mid-60s to high-70s, according to the eight-day forecast from KOMU. However, rain was expected Friday, with a high in the mid- to high-40s.
Eric Aldrich, a meteorology professor at MU, said he is ready to enjoy the nice weather.
"I am a big outdoorsy person," Aldrich said. "I like to plant flowers and work in our flower garden. I just like to be outside."
Aldrich, a former meteorologist at KOMU, noted it is difficult to say if major winter storms are over for the season, but he is hopeful that the current weather will stick around for a few weeks.
"I would imagine, at least for the next two to three weeks, the weather that we've been experiencing will more than likely continue," he said.
Gewecke said it is impossible to say winter is over until April, citing April 2021 as a prime example.
"Last year, we actually got 1.3 inches of snow," Gewecke said, "and that was after we had a very warm March."