It’s a likely side effect of people stuck at home and looking for joy during the holidays, but Christmas trees are quickly disappearing from local lots.
Vendors in Columbia document a rush on trees and say they are having a hard time meeting demand.
The Downtown Optimist Club sold 1,250 trees in just 13 days at its tree lot off Business Loop 70, said spokesperson Ed Musterman.
“We usually sell out, but not this early,” he said. The final few trees left the lot last Wednesday.
A drive around town determined that it was still possible to find a few trees at a few spots, including Lowe’s and The Home Depot.
But by the end of this week, area tree farms may be the last place families can go to find a tree — and they’ll have to cut one down.
Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm in Boonville is one place to scout such a tree. The farm opens at 9 a.m. and closes at dark every day until Christmas Eve. Pine trees cost $6.50 per foot; fir trees are $10 a foot.
The rush on Christmas trees this year has highlighted an industry reality: There are simply fewer trees to go around, particularly mature-growth specimens, according to The Associated Press.
Christmas trees grow slowly, taking seven to 10 years on average to develop from seedlings to harvestable size. Once planting is completed in any given season, the future number of trees is fixed, The Associated Press reported.
The trees in lots this year were those planted during the recession in 2007-08, when some growers either left the business or found economic conditions unfavorable for banking on a large harvest.
The number of Christmas tree farms nationwide fell 3% between 2012 and 2017, the latest year available, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Now the pandemic has put the demand for holiday cheer against the lingering shortage.
Media accounts of tree shortages may also have spurred panic buying, say industry experts, including Jennifer Greene, executive director of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association.
“I think people want some joy and a bright spot, a light at the end of the tunnel,” Greene told The Associated Press. “It’s been a rough year for everyone, and Christmas is a happy time. They’re wanting to get that earlier and make it last longer in such a gloomy year.”
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, a real tree last year cost $78 on average, up $3 from 2017.