The Bel Airs spend a lot of time on the road, but the band usually plays New Year’s Eve at home in Columbia. That won’t happen this year.
Michael Cherry, 63, has been the drummer for the Columbia-based rock, rhythm and blues band for 25 years. “And I’m the new guy,” he said.
While some musicians lost a hobby or a side business with the pandemic, Cherry lost a living.
Since The Bel Airs went their separate ways when the pandemic hit in March, Cherry has been doing a hodgepodge of handyman work and spending time at home caring for his mother who has dementia.
“My life completely changed immediately,” he said. “I can’t identify what I do, really, anymore.”
As the pandemic heads into its fourth season, local groups in Columbia have had to get creative about performing “live” under social distancing guidelines. Besides navigating the new logistics of live shows and livestreams, some artists have used this time to create, while for others the pandemic has been a time to step back from performing — and music — altogether.
A study published by the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings on the effect of COVID-19 on the creative economy estimated that the creative arts economy in the U.S. lost 2.3 million jobs — totaling an average $74 billion earnings monthly — because of COVID-19. The creative economy includes musicians, designers, performers, etc.
Columbia was no exception, as music events like the annual Roots N Blues Festival were canceled and concert venues, including Rose Music Hall and The Blue Note, closed indefinitely.
While the pandemic rages on, local artists, including members of The Bel Airs, The Burney Sisters and The January Lanterns, have had to adapt and consider what the future holds for the once-thriving Columbia musical community.
Burney Sisters find base online
Pre-pandemic, the indie-folk and pop duo The Burney Sisters had 100 live shows planned this year, but the duo has had to pivot to livestreams and warm-weather outdoor concerts when possible.
Although they’re still in school, sisters Olivia and Emma Burney have been performing since 2017 when they first started posting videos on their Facebook page.
Unable to interact with fans and other musicians in person, the sisters have spent the pandemic focusing on making their own community online.
They host a Facebook Live every Saturday, performing in the home studio in their basement and responding to comments as they roll in on a television screen off camera. Sometimes the sisters will even hop on an unscheduled livestream to say hello and chat with fans, asking conversation-starters like what shows and movies people have been watching recently.
Despite feeling unmotivated at times, the sisters are working on a new album, which they’ve been able to put more time into than previous efforts because of the pandemic, Olivia Burney said.
The new record was originally supposed to be a “Burney Sisters and Friends album,” but because of the lag time on Zoom, it’s been hard to collaborate virtually, and so they’ve settled for exchanging tracks with their other musician friends, she said.
Besides performing, Olivia Burney said she misses weaving through the crowd at live concerts.
“There’s the art of passing by people,” she said. “I remember this one show I went to before the pandemic, and I was thinking to myself how smooth it was. … You tap somebody on the shoulder, and you squeeze by and then the next person.”
January Lanterns focuses on family
Like the Burney sisters, the husband-wife duo The January Lanterns — Kristen, 32, and Andrew Camp, 31 — had to cancel several shows this year because of the pandemic.
The Camps, who made their Roots N Blues debut at the 2018 festival, were poised to expand their performances from mid-Missouri this year, planning shows in Kansas City and St. Louis. Like many artists, they had to cancel those shows and don’t know when they’ll be able to reschedule them. It’s been hard to plan ahead, Kristen Camp said.
The pandemic has given them more free time, but Camp said they’ve taken a step back to focus on their family.
“You would think that we’d have all the time in the world to make music right now,” she said. “But we also have four kids. And so a lot of our time has been devoted to trying to make sure that our kids are mentally healthy and physically healthy.”
The duo did two livestreams but found them difficult to organize. They were also able to do a few outdoor performances in the summer, but, now that winter weather is here, they don’t know when they’ll get that chance again.
“It was like remembering what life was like before the pandemic for just a couple hours,” she said. “And it was very, very sweet.”
The group also used to perform at weddings, but now that most weddings happen over Zoom, they haven’t had that opportunity as often.
“It feels so different to not have that,” she said. “We would have couples over to have the first meeting where we talk through their wedding and what they want it to look like. It’s just a lot less community-based work that we used to be still a part of.”
They’ve already put together their first full-length album but have yet to release it. Kristen said they want to save the release for a year with fewer distractions, citing the pandemic and the recent election.
“It feels sad to watch the music industry, I’ve been saying, die a slow, painful death,” she said. “I think it will be revived someday. But it’s very hard to watch.”
Student artist finds new routine
Michael Cherry’s daughter, Nina Lee Cherry, 20, is a percussionist, singer and arranger from Lupus pursuing a bachelor’s degree in music theory at the University of Missouri in Kansas City.
Cherry said she changed majors right before the pandemic and has been thinking about her career a lot, especially after watching her father’s career “evaporate overnight.”
“Do I see myself as a performer?” she said. “What will a career look like after this?”
As a student, her days have been a mix of practicing and research. She also has two jobs, so for her the pandemic has entailed establishing a new routine, Cherry said.
“Our routine has been disrupted,” she said.
Her classes have changed, too. This semester, she took online jazz band, joining the ensemble over Zoom and taking her turn to lay down a track.
Cherry was able to sing live for the first time since March a couple weeks ago and said she didn’t realize how much she missed the energy of a live performance, even with just 10 people in the audience.
“It was so exhilarating, and I didn’t exactly realize how much I missed it until that moment when I was on stage,” she said.
Looking ahead, there are a lot of unknowns.
“I’m starting on a research project, and … I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to go to the library that I want to go to and to the Special Collections to look at these scores and manuscripts and photos in person,” she said. “And I don’t know what it’ll be like when I’m applying to grad school in a year or what the interview process will look like.”
Waiting out the pandemic
The Bel Airs were touring full time until March, when states started “going down like dominoes,” Michael Cherry said.
Even as the pandemic hit the U.S. in spring, Cherry said people were still showing up at shows as if nothing was happening. So the band decided to suspend performances until a vaccine was distributed and it would safe to gather in large groups again.
“I’m afraid that people will show up,” he said.
For Cherry, music is about live, in-person performance and being present. It’s not the same playing in front of a camera, he said.
“Our purpose is to bring people together,” he said. “And if that’s the worst thing you can do right now, we can’t be a part of it.”