The Columbia City Council approved a development plan for Ash Street at its regular meeting Monday night after getting an earful from residents.

The Ash Street project has been slated since residents approved the quarter-cent sales tax in 2015 that funds street and sidewalk work. It could include crosswalks, an 8-foot wide multi-use sidewalk on the north side of Ash Street, the completion of a 5-foot wide sidewalk on the south side of the street and a continuous bicycle lane on the south side of the street.

