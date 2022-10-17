The Columbia City Council approved a development plan for Ash Street at its regular meeting Monday night after getting an earful from residents.
The Ash Street project has been slated since residents approved the quarter-cent sales tax in 2015 that funds street and sidewalk work. It could include crosswalks, an 8-foot wide multi-use sidewalk on the north side of Ash Street, the completion of a 5-foot wide sidewalk on the south side of the street and a continuous bicycle lane on the south side of the street.
Dozens of neighbors of the Ash Street corridor between Clinkscales and Providence roads stood up from their seats in a show of solidarity during the meeting. The residents have been seeking changes on their street — which they agree is not safe for pedestrians and bicyclists — for a long time.
Council unanimously approved moving onto topographic surveying of the area and designing the pedestrian and bicyclist improvements long-awaited by residents of the Ash Street corridor.
Although they are one step closer to the work on their street, neighbors spent about 50 minutes during public comment expressing many worries about the fine details of the project.
If the project produces the 5-foot wide sidewalk with a 3-foot wide grass buffer on the south side of Ash Street currently proposed in the concept plans, Gwen Langland said she “will have zero yard” left.
“That's going to eat into my yard all the way up to my front steps that go up to my porch,” Langland said.
Many of the residents shared similar concerns. They noted that lots along the corridor are not large and already have limited yard space. Some asked about who would be responsible for shoveling snow on the proposed 8-foot multi-use sidewalk on the north side of Ash Street during the winter months.
Overall, residents echoed that the street is not safe for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“I will not ride my bike on Ash Street because I feel it is extremely dangerous,” said Mary Browning, a neighbor who described herself as an avid bicyclist.
Valerie Carroll, who represented the community group Pedestrians for Ash Street, recommended that the project could be better if it narrowed driving lanes further. The city is recommending 11-foot lanes, but Carroll noted that the National Association of City Transport Officials recommends 10-foot wide lanes for urban streets. Tighter lanes slow traffic, Carroll said.
Carroll added that the pedestrian group’s objectives are equity along the corridor, traffic calming, preservation of trees and a focus on the pedestrian.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler attempted to add the neighbors’ goals as guidance to city staff as they move forward with the design of the project. Fowler said she did not feel comfortable with designs that do not account for the neighbors’ present concerns about yard loss.
But Shane Creech, the city’s Public Works director, said further engagement with the neighbors could be implemented at the right-of-way stage of the upcoming phase — after the topographic study and design. After that, the project will once again come to Council with a request to acquire the private land necessary to complete the recommended improvements.
Carroll said that although neighbors were always listened to, they didn’t always feel heard during the extensive public engagement process that has spanned this year. But the right-of-way stage of the project is where the real public input will be needed, she added.
“I’m just eager to see the next stage and see the survey plans,” Carroll said.
The possibility of roundabouts at Ash Street's intersections with Clinkscales Road, West Boulevard and Garth Avenue has troubled residents who said the concept plans for this intersection improvement are not right for the corridor. Roundabouts are not included in the current project but are being recommended for a future project in the corridor. However, Creech said this future project could be discussed in 2025 but will likely not come up until 2035.
CPRB appointments
Council also filled the vacancies on the Citizens Police Review Board after holding a series of interviews during its pre-council work session.
Council appointed Brandon Barnes and Xavier Scruggs for terms ending in 2025, Reece Ellis for a term ending in 2024, and Stephanie Coleman for a term ending in 2023.
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez, whose current term expires on Nov. 1, was reappointed to the board for a term ending in 2024.
"There is still so much work to be done," Gutiérrez Pérez told the Missourian. "The CPRB needs a model change. That is still just as true today as it was when our meetings were postponed months ago."
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe noted during the interviews that appointments were being made so the board will have a quorum in the case of an appeal. She said the CPRB's regular monthly meetings are still on hiatus "while we work on figuring out our onboarding and training."
Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster added that Council wants "to see this board do its work according to the charge it has.”
Council members also discussed potential steps forward during pre-council, with several mentioning that the law known as Senate Bill 26 complicates the situation. The law limits the scope of investigations of police misconduct in terms of time frame, number of investigators and how investigations can be conducted.
Fowler said in addition to improving training, Council needs to have serious conversations about the model of the CPRB and equity in policing.
"I think we also have to have a greater amount of uncomfortable talks about racism," she said. "When we’re talking about the police, we’re talking about racism."
Buffaloe said she didn't want the board to be subject to a lawsuit, citing the recent court battles between the three police unions and two civilian oversight groups in St. Louis.
"I don't want to be left without a board," she said.