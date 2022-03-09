“I am an expert on what it feels like to walk on my street. The engineers are experts in designing.” said Christine Gardener, a member of the West Ash Neighborhood Association.
Tuesday evening in the Activities & Recreation Center (ARC), an open house was held by the city to gather public opinion on proposed Ash Street changes between Providence and Clinkscales roads. Engineers stood next to diagrams displaying intersection and pedestrian-focused improvements.
Intersection improvements included roundabouts on the intersections of Ash Road, Clinkscales Road, West Boulevard and Garth Avenue. Pedestrian improvements included bicycle lanes, wide sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks.
“We truly want to see what the city wants to do,” said Kylie Eichholz, project engineer with Bartlett & West, a city-contracted consulting firm. She spoke on two main ideas for changes.
Eichholz said the city would focus on either traffic or pedestrian improvements.
“Where do you want to spend the money? Do you want to spend the money on making Columbia more connective, or do you want to spend the money making Columbia safer to drive?” she said .
The city has targeted $2.6 million for whichever project is adopted. The project is set to begin construction in 2024. A second interested-parties meeting is scheduled for May.
Dozens flowed through the hour-and-a-half event, with Gardener even bringing her own model. Depicting Ash, Broadway, and Worley, the model displays intersections, traffic lights and sticky notes to indicate the businesses that live on those streets.
Gardener spoke on how she is primarily concerned with the lack of current safety measures on Ash.
“There are traffic lights on Broadway and Worley,” she said. “We don’t have those. So what does the person who wants to go fast do? They cut through.”
Although Ash is a residential area and traffic is designed to flow through Broadway and Worley, Gardener finds the current condition of her neighborhood to be unsafe.
“Even if they put a 10-foot headway, if a car is going past you and there is a bike coming — and you’re in between the bike and the car if the car is going forty miles-an-hour — you do not feel safe,” she said.
More details on the project can be found on the city website.
The city can be reached for comments on the project here.