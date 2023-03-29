A beetle infestation has forced the city of Columbia to remove hundreds of ash trees, which is leaving gaps in the city’s landscaping.

Beyond just appearances, though, ash trees are vital for providing tree canopies for walkways and homes. Tree canopies primarily cover parts of houses, buildings or sidewalks to provide shade, leading to a decrease in electrical bills.

