Kyle Michel is set to become city administrator for Ashland, the city announced Thursday.
The job offer is contingent on approval from the Board of Aldermen, which will discuss the matter at its Tuesday meeting. Michel was selected by city officials who conducted a nationwide recruitment process.
His employment would begin Feb. 21 with an annual salary of $90,000, according to a news release.
Tony St. Romaine is the current city administrator. He has held the position since 2019.
Michel is the city administrator for Van Meter, Iowa, and was previously the city clerk for Elkhart, Iowa. He received his master's degree in public administration from Drake University, also in Iowa.
He said there are some similarities between Ashland and Van Meter, such as their proximity to a highway and a larger metro area.
"Ashland's population is a little bit larger, which means more staff, bigger budgets, larger problems," he said. "So with that, I'm banking on experience I've gained here in Van Meter over the last number of years to really set me up for first and immediate success in Ashland."
Michel said his wife's parents live in Missouri, which increased the desire to move to Ashland. He also enjoys fishing and is excited to live near the Missouri River and Lake of the Ozarks.
His previous work focused on public safety and economic development. He said he wants to help with Ashland's housing and commercial projects.
"I know they're also working on some downtown revitalization projects, something I'm a little familiar with from my current role in Van Meter," he said. "So, looking forward to working with that committee to help them accomplish their goals."