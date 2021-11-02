The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to annex a 15.15 acre parcel of land owned by R. Anthony Holdings.
The annexation request was initially voted down 4-2 by the board during their Sept. 7 meeting.
Rob Wolverton, the owner of R. Anthony Holdings, has said that he hopes to develop a St. Raymond’s Society Transitional Housing Facility for pregnant women on the land. Wolverton is expected next to seek rezoning of his property to allow for such a commercial operation.
Boone County residents living in the vicinity of East Log Providence Road have been vocal about their opposition to the annexation, sharing concerns about safety, noise and deterioration of quality of life at a public hearing last month.
Development has been a concern for them since Lakeside Ashland was introduced earlier this year.
Construction is continuing on Lakeside Ashland, according to Boone County resident Sarah Pierce. This is despite the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District sending developer Nic Parks a letter ordering him to halt construction because of concerns that there was not appropriate access to the site for emergency vehicles.