The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night to approve amending the city code height limits for video screens in a 5-1 vote.
This is the final step in approving phase one of construction for the Lakeside Ashland development.
The vote increased the height limit to 75 feet, which allows for a 53-foot movie screen and outdoor amphitheater at the development.
The site plan was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission last week. The commission rejected changing the code, saying a variance could be sought for the screen.
Keith Birkes, a resident of southern Boone County on East Hayes Road, noted during public comments that the larger screen violated the local fire code. His concern was not addressed by the board before the vote to pass the height change.
The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District wrote a letter last week to developer Nic Parks to stop the construction of Lakeside Ashland because it does not comply with the fire code. Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan and Parks both said previously that the development will move forward.
City of Ashland Administrator Tony St. Romaine and city attorney Nathan Nickolaus disagree with the Fire District’s interpretation of the fire code.
In a recent meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Commission, St. Romaine and Nickolaus stressed the code requires two roads into the Lakeside Ashland development. They said they believe a second road into the East Log Providence Road community is the responsibility of Boone County and the Fire Commission.
Lakeside Ashland has worked with Crockett Engineering Consultants to conduct a traffic study and implement the recommendations.
The development site is located at the beginning of East Log Providence Road off U.S. 63. The road serves as the only entry point to a community of about 57 homes. The land was annexed by the city of Ashland, and the residents nearby who oppose the development are not occupants of the city.
The long-term plan for Lakeside Ashland includes a hotel and restaurants. Phase one of the project includes an outdoor movie screen and amphitheater.
Parks has previously told the Missourian about his goals to help Columbia develop family-friendly attractions that can make mid-Missouri a destination.
A group of over 40 county residents have written letters and voiced their opposition to the development for months. Their main concerns are similar to those of the Fire Protection District: questions about the safety of the community in case of emergency.