When Jared Vredenburg moved to Ashland five years ago, he appreciated its small-town feel and proximity to a mid-size city like Columbia.
He likes living somewhere he can know his neighbors and get away from the politics of a big city.
Another attractive feature to him was the ability to raise animals at his house, something his wife had grown up doing when she lived on a cattle farm.
So, once he and his family had settled into their new home in Ashland, Vredenburg began making plans for building a chicken coop. But he moved away to Iowa before he got the chance to start the backyard project.
When Vredenburg moved back to Ashland a little over a year ago with his 2-year-old son, he wanted to raise him with meaningful chores to be responsible for. So, he started on the chicken coop project again.
“It’s a good sense of accomplishment when you can raise something yourself and eat the eggs you helped raise,” Vredenburg said.
Only this time, he realized it would be impossible to build the chicken coop while following city ordinances.
Ashland city code stated that chicken coops must be at least 100 feet from a dwelling, with a maximum of five chickens. Vredenburg’s current property isn’t large enough to ensure the coop could be 100 feet away from his house and his neighbors’ homes.
“We pride our town as being agricultural, but then we can’t do anything with it,” Vredenburg said.
His first step in changing that restriction was getting in touch with Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan, who pointed him in the direction of the Board of Aldermen. They held a town meeting, and the board agreed with Vredenburg’s plea to change the ordinance.
He also worked closely with Ashland City Planner Dan Vandevoorde, who helped by doing research into city ordinances about chicken coops in other towns.
Vandevoorde also surveyed newer subdivisions, which helped determine what a reasonable limit would be for a coop’s proximity to houses.
The city came up with the idea to shorten the distance from other dwellings to 75 feet, and Vredenburg agreed with it.
The change was unanimously passed during the Nov. 2 Board of Aldermen meeting, along with another amendment that the distance from a house can be shortened by 15 feet for every chicken less than the maximum of five.
“It gave really good flexibility to the citizens on what they can do,” Vandevoorde said.
While it doesn’t happen often, Vandevoorde said there are times when residents come to the city government to get ordinances changed.
It’s why there is a process in place to make these changes in collaboration with the community, he said.
Vredenburg hasn’t set up the chicken coop for his son yet, but he hopes to get the chicks in February when the season starts again.